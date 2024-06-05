Top track

Telemakus

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Telemakus, a 23-year-old Indian-American artist hailing from the Bay Area, is a multifaceted musician, self-taught pianist, producer, and composer. Born to Indian and Mauritian parents, his musical journey began at the age of 12 when he delved into song pr...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Telemakus

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

