The Killing Joke - Downtown Miami Comedy Night

MODE
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
ComedyMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dive into the heart of Downtown Miami's comedy scene with "The Killing Joke Mode Miami Comedy Night," a unique blend of showcase, open mic, and Roast Battle lighting up MODE every Thursday at 9PM.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Miami Comedy & MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

