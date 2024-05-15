Top track

Becky Hill: Believe Me Now Album Party @ Heaven

Heaven
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Becky Hill for a very special live PA performance at London’s iconic Heaven Nightclub.

Rough Trade is excited to present Becky Hill 'Believe Me Now Album Party' at Heaven. This unique event celebrates the release of Becky's eagerly anticipated second...

14+ under 16's accompanied by an adult of 18+ photo id required for under 25yrs.
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Becky Hill

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

