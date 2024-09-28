Top track

KI/KI - Leave it to the vibe

WORK Presents: Ki/Ki [4 Hour Set] & Realize

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 28 Sept, 11:00 pm
From $31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Saturday, September 28th, WORK Presents: Ki/Ki [4 Hour LA Debut Set] and Realize!

We look forward to having Ki/Ki making her LA Debut with us at the WORK Warehouse alongside 2024 WORK Resident, Realize!

Wallets that do not exceed 6.5" x 5.5" AND...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (6AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KI/KI, Realize

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.