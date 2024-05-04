DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s Blurred-Vision-o'clock, bigger than ever! Das Bass-Spektakel für Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene ist zurück in der Muffathalle und bietet am 04. Mai 2024 ein buntes Bündel Sound-Exkursionen von Dub bis Techno, von Dancehall zu Drum & Bass und von Soca b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.