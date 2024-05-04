DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Big Blurred Vision Excursion Into Soundsystem Culture

Muffathalle
Sat, 4 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€21.69
About

It’s Blurred-Vision-o'clock, bigger than ever! Das Bass-Spektakel für Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene ist zurück in der Muffathalle und bietet am 04. Mai 2024 ein buntes Bündel Sound-Exkursionen von Dub bis Techno, von Dancehall zu Drum & Bass und von Soca b...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18
Präsentiert von target Concerts GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Muffathalle

Zellstraße 4, 81667 München, Germany
Doors open9:00 pm

