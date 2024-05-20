DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grito

Warehouse Concert Hall
Mon, 20 May, 7:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

indie-rocks.ca Presents

GRITO | Sonora, Mexico
https://www.facebook.com/gritohhc

"Grito, also known as Grito Hermosillo Hardcore, is a band from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico that started in in 1995. They Celebrate their 30th anniversary by contin...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

