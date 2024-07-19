Top track

Benson

The Klittens

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

THE KLITTENS

+ Special Guests

This free ticket doesn't guarantee entry if we're at capacity, so get down early!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Klittens

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

