Doam Mothers Day NYC

Nublu Classic
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TRIPPYTHAKID

PMO SOSA + East bay tay

YUNG BAMBI

SQUILLO + KNOCCA

Original God

BRONCO

Favour Abel

LIL SINIK

DJ Velvet Deva

MVNTANA b2b Styles Savage

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Nublu.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

62 Avenue C, New York City, New York 10009, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

