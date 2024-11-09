Top track

Nessi Gomes

Cadogan Hall
Sat, 9 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

With 70 million combined streams and the award for Best Unsigned Female Artist UK 2016, Nessi Gomes is a British Portuguese musician, composer and lyricist of rare invention and beauty.

Born on the tiny Island of Guernsey to a Portuguese family, Gomes cha...

This event is 7+. Under 14s to be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by Marshall Arts Ltd and SPC Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nessi Gomes

Cadogan Hall

5 Sloane Terrace, London SW1X 9DQ
Doors open6:00 pm
950 capacity

