Neighborhood Watch

TBA Brooklyn
Fri, 3 May, 10:00 pm
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for our next installment of our Neighborhood Watch Series. An event series showcasing some of the best producers and DJ's in the NYC area. We also will celebrate the birthdays of Natalie Maida and Jake Generali

This is an 21+ event
Presented by House Hats LLC.
GENPOP

TBA Brooklyn

395 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

