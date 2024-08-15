Top track

Walk Like a Motherfucker

Ghost Funk Orchestra

The Garrison
Thu, 15 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$27.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ghost Funk Orchestra is a true melting-pot, combining elements of psych rock, jazz, and funk into a powerhouse live sound. Formed in 2016, it’s the brainchild of composer/multi-instrumentalist Seth Applebaum. Since joining Colemine Records in 2018, Ghost F...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ghost Funk Orchestra

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

