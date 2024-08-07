DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Piña Festival 2024 - Opening Day

Forte di Santa Tecla
Wed, 7 Aug, 5:00 pm
DJSanremo
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PUBLIC POSSESSION SHOWCASE:

BELL TOWERS • DJ CITY • SEDEF ADASI

TEREZA • VALENTIN.SNC • VOE

Art exhibition curated by Public Possession

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ass. Culturale Adventures Sanremo II.

Venue

Giardini Vitt. Veneto, 34, 18038 Giardini IM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

