DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Loud Women Minifesto

Daltons
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£9

About

Can't wait til LOUD WOMEN Fest? Us neither, so we're throwing a MINIFESTO!

Joining us for a sunny seaside shindig at new Brighton seafront venue Daltons:

  • Cordelia Gartside – creep rock from Hastings
  • George Crump – Your new favourite superstar produce...
This is an 18+ event
Presented by LOUD WOMEN.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cordelia Gartside, Karobela, Opal Mag and 2 more

Venue

Daltons

BN2 1TB, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

