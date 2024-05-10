Top track

Ethics

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Subtle Radio, Doc Scott, Grey Code & more

The Hackney Social
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ethics
Got a code?

About

For our last night of the 4-month residency at The Hackney Social, we're closing off the night with some of the leading DJs in Drum & Bass and Jungle.

We've got Doc Scott joining us on the night. A true pioneer of Drum & Bass; this veteran tastemaker has...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Subtle Radio CIC.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.