Oral Habit: Cardiovascular Spectacular Single Launch Party

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brighton garage heads Oral Habit slither their way up to East London for a one-off celebration of their home-brewed A/BB double single, Cardiovascular Spectacular. The night wreaks of good company, with support coming in from Speedy Wunderground alumni Hot...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Richard Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oral Habit, Hot Face, Cardboard

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

