DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brighton garage heads Oral Habit slither their way up to East London for a one-off celebration of their home-brewed A/BB double single, Cardiovascular Spectacular. The night wreaks of good company, with support coming in from Speedy Wunderground alumni Hot...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.