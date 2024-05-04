Top track

Le Cannibale & Mesh - Exhibition + Talk

BASE Milano
Sat, 4 May, 3:00 pm
ArtMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Questo biglietto permette solo la visita delle installazioni e la partecipazione al talk, NON al party. Per accedere al party: https://bit.ly/lcmash-party

Per la prima volta Le Cannibale, MONOGRID e BASE si uniscono per dare vita ad un evento uni***...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

FAQs

A cosa accedo con questo biglietto?

Puoi visitare le installazioni e partecipare al talk. Con questo biglietto NON potrai accedere al party serale, a pagamento.

Quale è l'indirizzo della location?

Via Tortona 54

