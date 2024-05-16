DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Breeze + Support (TBC)

The Piper
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Breeze are a new 3-piece band comprising long-time collaborators Chris Coll (Lost InThe Fog), Decky McManus (The Basement) and Stevie Scullion (Malojian).

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piper.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Breeze

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

