The New Colossus Festival Presents Summer Saturdays feat. School Of Rock Williamsburg

18th Ward Brewing
Sat, 11 May, 12:00 pm
Free
#summersaturdays 2024 is here! We’ll be at @18thwardbrewing every Saturday from May to September!

The New Colossus Festival Presents Summer Saturdays at 18th Ward Brewing

Free with RSVP!

Show your ticket for $2 off any draft beer.

FREE with RSVP/All Ag...

All ages
Presented by New Colossus Festival.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

School of Rock

18th Ward Brewing

300 Richardson Street, Brooklyn, New York 11222, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

