Joe Wong, Noveller, Colpitts

Zebulon
Tue, 4 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joe Wong & Friends

A variety show with music, comedy, and djs, ft.

Noveller (Sarah Lipstate of Iggy Pop, Parts & Labor, etc.)

Colpitts (Kid Millions of Oneida, Man Forever, etc.)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Noveller

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

