DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La cantante de Neo-Soul April Gallo interpretará las canciones de su próximo álbum “Rent My Heart”, junto con su banda. Inspirándose en el soul, el jazz y la bossa-nova, la música de April se hace eco de las influencias de ídolos como Amy Winehouse y prete...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.