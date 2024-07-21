Top track

Quasi - Featuring "Birds" Tour

Club Congress
Sun, 21 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$27.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday July 21st

7pm

Adv $22 | Dos $24

---QUASI---Pacific Northwest rock legends Quasi play their beloved 1998 classic third album Featuring "Birds," start to finish in its entirety for the first time.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Best Life Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quasi

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

