TELETECH : LILLE

Slalom
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:45 pm
PartyLille
€26.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Organisateur de soirées techno, Encore se pose comme un véritable pilier de la scène électronique à Lyon, populaire comme underground.

Posted by DICE

Après une première date française en 2023 à Lyon, puis une tournée en 2024 les Anglais de TELETECH s’associent une nouvelle fois à ENCORE pour une date à Lille.

Rendez-vous le 14 Juin au Slalom pour la première lilloise.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ENCORE
Slalom

84 Rue De Trévise, 59000 Lille, France
Doors open11:45 pm

