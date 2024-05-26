Top track

Hold on You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Valley Queen, Lila Forde

Healing Force of the Universe
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hold on You
Got a code?

About

Propelled by Natalie Carol’s "bracingly afflicted, mountain-vaulting dream-country yodel" (Rolling Stone), Valley Queen reemerges, bringing their sound to Healing Force of the Universe on May 26th. Valley Queen has gathered comparisons as iconic as Flore...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Valley Queen, Lila Forde

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.