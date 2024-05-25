DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giu Nunez, Millie Mckee & Samuel Paoli

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 25 May, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We're going late for this one as we welcome some exciting selectors to the living room with Giu Nunez, Millie Mckee & Samuel Paoli soundtracking the night until 3 AM. Expect the best in Disco, Soul, House, Latin and everything in between!

ABOUT GIU NUNEZ...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Millie Mckee

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.