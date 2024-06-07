DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Maripool's new EP 'a day that feels like nothing at all' comes out on the 7th of June via Smoking Room and, to celebrate this, Maripool plays The Ivy House on the same day! Joined by Bloody Death and Satan Club.
no one turned away for lack of funds
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.