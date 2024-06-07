Top track

Maripool EP Release w/ Bloody Death and Satan Club

The Ivy House
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Maripool's new EP 'a day that feels like nothing at all' comes out on the 7th of June via Smoking Room and, to celebrate this, Maripool plays The Ivy House on the same day! Joined by Bloody Death and Satan Club.

no one turned away for lack of funds

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Maripool.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Satan Club, Bloody Death, Maripool

Venue

The Ivy House

40 Stuart Road, london SE15 3BE
Doors open7:00 pm

