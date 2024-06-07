DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TUTTA BASE È LA TRENTASEI ORE NON STOP DI MUSICA, CORPI E ARTI CHE INAUGURA ESTATE DI BASE.
UNA LUNGA MARATONA INSIEME A LE CANNIBALE, LINECHECK, FLUIDO STUDIO, GLI SPAZI DEL PIACERE, CINEMA PARENTESI, VERTIGO FILM FESTIVAL E MOLTI ALTRI PARTNER CHE TROVE...
Ci teniamo tantissimo ad averti con noi! Se sei una persona con disabilità abbiamo previsto strumenti per agevolare la tua partecipazione. La persona che ti accompagnerà avrà diritto a un biglietto omaggio. Tutte le informazioni sull'accessibilità sono qui → https://base.milano.it/accessibilita/. E se hai bisogno di assistenza specifica puoi scriverci a: hello@base.milano.it. Ti aspettiamo a BASE!
Non usiamo contanti da un po’. Eventi, cibo, drink, biglietti: a BASE puoi pagare con carta, bancomat, Satispay o qualsiasi altro tipo di pagamento cashless tu preferisca direttamente dalla nostra cassa digitale QROMO.
Vuoi stare con noi il più possibile o sei ancora indecis? Ti consigliamo di acquistare il biglietto per le 36 ore, potrai andare, venire, restare, dormire su un'amaca o su una sdraio. Tutta tua la scelta. Se preferisci prendere un biglietto per la sera del venerdì o per la giornata del sabato e poi cambi idea: nessun problema, alla nostra biglietteria a BASE ti faremo un nuovo biglietto per farti restare quanto vorrai. Hai ancora dei dubbi? Scrivici a estate@base.milano.it
