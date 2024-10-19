Top track

Blood Quantum

Divide And Dissolve

Siberia
Sat, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$24.80

About

Divide and Dissolve’s new album Systemic examines the systems that intrinsically bind us and calls for a system that facilitates life for everyone. It’s a message that fits with the band’s core intention: to make music that honours their ancestors and Indi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Divide and Dissolve

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

