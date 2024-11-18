Top track

Bridget Kearney - Wash Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bonny Light Horseman + Bridget Kearney

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bridget Kearney - Wash Up
Got a code?

About

Super! présente

Bonny Light Horseman en concert le 18 novembre 2024 à La Maroquinerie.

Le nouvel album de Bonny Light Horseman, Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free, est une ode au désordre béni de notre humanité. Confiant et généreux, c'est une offrande sa...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bonny Light Horseman, Bridget Kearney

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.