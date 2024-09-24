Top track

Zola Jesus - Hunger - Radio Edit

Zola Jesus

Grand Junction
Tue, 24 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05

About

There is a way a voice can cut through the fascia of reality, cleaving through habit into the raw nerve of experience. Nika Roza Danilova, the singer, songwriter, and producer who since 2009 has released music as Zola Jesus, wields a voice that does that....

All ages
Presented by Bird On The Wire
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zola Jesus

Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open7:30 pm

