DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RAVE PARK 2024 | Pass 2 jours

Parc des Expositions de Rennes
4 Oct - 6 Oct
GigsRennes
€91.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

RAVE PARK 2024

Interdit aux -12 ans / Les -16 ans doivent être obligatoirement accompagnés d'un tuteur légal

Présenté par CARTEL [BZH].
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Gazo, Niska, La Fève and 3 more

Venue

Parc des Expositions de Rennes

2 La Haie Gautrais, 35170 Bruz
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.