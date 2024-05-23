Top track

Aren Martin - Aún Sigo Aquí.

qu3stionmarks party ¿¿

Siroco
Thu, 23 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€9

About

¿Sufres de nostalgia y crisis existenciales desde que tienes 16 años? ¿Sientes que tu vida se ha convertido en una búsqueda interminable de dopamina? No pasa nada hermanx, qu3stionmarks tour llega por primera vez a Madrid después de su éxito en Razzmatazz...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y qu3stionmarks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Aren, detunedfreq, Rizha and 1 more

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

