VOLUME ONE

The End
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$8.50
On Saturday May 11th, come see what our youngest new bookers at The End, Bree & Finlay, founders of Hell Phone, have to offer for their first edition of their new party series: VOLUME ONE.

New York mainstays Jay York, Aeon, & Max Cantrell join rising tale...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End
Lineup

3
JAY YORK, MAX CANTRELL, Æon and 3 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

