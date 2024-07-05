Top track

Recondite - Elevate

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Recondite

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 5 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Recondite - Elevate
Got a code?

About

Recondite is a producer of lean but intricate and melodic techno who hails from Rottal-Inn, a rural district in Bavaria. Throughout the 2010s, he developed and refined a signature style of contemplative, sometimes melancholy techno that has increasingly ve...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Recondite

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.