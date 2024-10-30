DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pins & Knuckles Faces Of Death Tour

Electric Ballroom
Wed, 30 Oct, 6:00 pm
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Born Again Concerts proudly presents

PINS & KNUCKLES FACES OF DEATH TOUR 2024

VEIL OF MAYA // SIGNS OF THE SWARM

plus VARIALS and TO THE GRAVE

This event is 14 and over. 14s to 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Any ticket holder unable to present v...

Presented by Born Again Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Veil Of Maya, Signs of the Swarm, Varials and 1 more

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open6:00 pm
