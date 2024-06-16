DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bournemouth - Afrobeats N Brunch - 16th June

The Vault Nightclub Bournemouth
Sun, 16 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsBournemouth
£24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE MOTIVE

🥘 African Kitchen

🎈 Indoor Arena

🔊 Loud Music

✅ No Restrictions

Expect REAL Afrobeats from across the decades, taking you back further than your Father’s hairline and ending up at the 2024 bangers. 🎵 🎵 🎵

We'll also sprinkle in Ampian...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The Vault Nightclub Bournemouth

39 Poole Hill, Bournemouth BH2 5PW, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

