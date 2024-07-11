Top track

Napoli Stupenda con Tullio De Piscopo in concerto

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco
Thu, 11 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15

About

Disco Stupenda, insieme a Via Audio, Bellezza Diffusa e Caramello, presenta:

Napoli Stupenda, con Tullio De Piscopo in concerto.

Gira i Dischi prima e dopo Tommiboy

Tutte le età
Presentato da VIA AUDIO SRL e ARCI BELLEZZA APS

Lineup

Tullio de Piscopo

Venue

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Milan, Milan 20121, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

