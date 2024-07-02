DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joan Osborne

Union Chapel
Tue, 2 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50
About

Joan Osborne is an 8-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling recording artist.

Her 1995 album Relish was a critical and commercial success and spawned the international hit single and video One Of Us.

Joan Osborne has performed duets with Luciano...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joan Osborne

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

