Habibi Love • Oriental Vibes

Le Mazette
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €9.27
Habibi Love revient avec une édition spécial d'ouverture de saison d'été sur la belle péniche du Mazette de 20h à l'aube dans 3 espaces (rooftop + 2 salles), pour répandre amour, rythmes du Maghreb et du Monde Arabe, du désert à la Méditerranée.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
8:00 pm

