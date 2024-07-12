DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sombr

Songbyrd
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

At the young age of 14, Shane embarked on a remarkable journey that would shape his future as an artist known as sombr. Armed with determination and fueled by a summer of scooping ice cream, he transformed his bedroom into a makeshift recording studio. The...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.