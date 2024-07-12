DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rodent Promotions bring RATS NEST back to Whereelse?!
After a near year hiatus from live shows, Rats Nest return, bringing with them their break-neck sound of aggressive musicianship, emotional lyrics and anthemic choruses all at a turbulent speed.
With...
