Rats Nest, Tarmac and Few Thoughts

Whereelse?
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rodent Promotions bring RATS NEST back to Whereelse?!

After a near year hiatus from live shows, Rats Nest return, bringing with them their break-neck sound of aggressive musicianship, emotional lyrics and anthemic choruses all at a turbulent speed.

With...

Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Rodent Promotions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rats Nest

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

