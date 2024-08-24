Top track

Darren Emerson

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 24 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJMargate
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Evil Plans & Feed your Head collaborate to bring Darren Emerson down to the wonderful Faith in Strangers in Margate.

Techno innovator - Underworld originator - Underwater and Detone label boss - Darren Emerson has remained at the forefront of electronica,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Darren Emerson

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

