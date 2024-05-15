Top track

Panic in LA ft. Rakim, Talib Kweli + Slum Village

1720
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$53.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PANIC IN L.A.

Get ready to witness the ultimate convergence of hip-hop greatness as Panic in L.A. returns, bringing together three legendary acts to one electrifying stage!

Join us at 1720 for an unforgettable night celebrating the essence of hip-hop cul...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Panic in LA and 1720
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slum Village, Talib Kweli, Rakim

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
854 capacity

