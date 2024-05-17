DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Decoder @ Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
About

Friday, May 17th, 2024

Decoder

Danny Zeidan B2B Dre.08

Adam Pecho

21+ Event w/Valid ID

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Doors - 10pm

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danny Zeidan

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

