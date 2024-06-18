DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hannah Platt + Alexander Bennett work in progress

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 18 Jun, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This Is Not A Cult Presents WIP shows from Hannah Platt and Alexander Bennett

Hannah Platt

'Voice of a generation' (Skinny) Hannah Platt is a frank and honest new comic with an unflinching outlook on the world and, after a diagnosis of body dysmorphia, h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by This Is Not A Cult.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:45 pm

