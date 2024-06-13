DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Monroes, la nueva banda de rock madrileña con influencias del sonido vintage, debutan en la sala Siroco acompañados de Mayo Melvin. Presentarán en exclusiva su nuevo single “Desierto de Asfalto”. Disponible próximamente en todas las plataformas.
