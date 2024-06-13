DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOS MONROES + Mayo Melvin

Siroco
Thu, 13 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Los Monroes, la nueva banda de rock madrileña con influencias del sonido vintage, debutan en la sala Siroco acompañados de Mayo Melvin. Presentarán en exclusiva su nuevo single “Desierto de Asfalto”. Disponible próximamente en todas las plataformas.

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Los Monroes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

