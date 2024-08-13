Top track

REZN + Mute Duo

Hi-Dive
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

REZN (Chicago Metal/Psych) with MUTE DUO + TBA (Doors 7pm)

Since their inception, REZN have mined the stark monochromatic depths of underground metal and fused them with the kaleidoscopic delights of psychedelia, prog rock, and shoegaze. With their latest...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

REZN, Mute Duo

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

