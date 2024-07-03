Top track

I'll Fly Away

Flatfoot 56, Criminal Kids, 45 Adapters, Maafa

The Meadows
Wed, 3 Jul, 6:00 pm
About

Authentic Productions NYC Presents

Flatfoot 56

Criminal Kids

45 Adapters

Maafa

Badterms

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Authentic Productions NYC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flatfoot 56, 45 Adapters, MAAFA

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

