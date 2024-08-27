Top track

Joy Anonymous - JOY (God Only Knows)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joy Anonymous à la Plage de l'Hotel Amour

Plage de l'Hôtel Amour
Tue, 27 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJNice
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joy Anonymous - JOY (God Only Knows)
Got a code?

About

Joy Anonymous, la nouvelle sensation de la musique électronique anglaise, débarque pour la première fois sur la plage de l'Hôtel Amour

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par HOTEL AMOUR NICE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joy Anonymous

Venue

Plage de l'Hôtel Amour

47 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.