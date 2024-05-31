DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Minifundistas ft. Sonido Macedonia

The Clab
Fri, 31 May, 11:59 pm
PartyA Coruña
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Desde Galicia para el mundo. Amor por los pequeños surcos."

Minifundistas es un proyecto creado por los artistás Lisérgico y Sekone para compartir su amor por los temazos prensados en vinilo. Vienen a radiar pura diversión!

+21
Organizado por The Clab.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minifundistas, Sonido Macedonia

Venue

The Clab

Rúa Costa Rica 4, 15004 A Coruña, A Coruña, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

