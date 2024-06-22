Top track

parthenope - Pigeon Park

parthenope with Support from Union City Nights

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are delighted to welcome saxophonist & singer Parthenope to our living room stage on Saturday, 22nd June. She'll be supported by psychedelic soul project Union City Nights. Expect a night of incredible live music.

ABOUT PARTHENOPE

Parthenope is a 22...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Union City Nights, Parthenope

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

